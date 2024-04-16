On a night when Duke had 11 hits, it wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth inning the Blue Devils scored.

At least that hit scored two runs and Duke’s pitching and defense was good enough to make that a winning hit.

Chad Knight’s two-run single in the eighth helped Duke to a 2-1 win over visiting Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field.

Devin Obee was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the eighth. Jimmy Evans singled with one out, and was at second after a wild pitch, with Obee getting to third on his single.

Knight, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, hit a 2-2 pitch up the middle to score the game’s tying and winning runs.

Gardner-Webb (13-23) put the leadoff batter on via error in the ninth against Charlie Beilenson (4-2), who got the last two outs of the top of the eighth. Duke’s iron-armed closer got the last three outs for the Blue Devils (27-10) to win their eighth game of the last 10.

Gabriel Nard pitched three scoreless innings as Duke’s starter. Jackson Emus pitched the next three innings, giving up the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.