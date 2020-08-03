Duke's young wide receiver corp poised for breakout season
Duke’s offense will take on a new-look in 2020 with David Cutcliffe assuming offensive coordinator responsibilities. With that change comes quite a bit of optimism for the future of Duke’s offensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news