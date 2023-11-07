Duke’s versatility on display in opener
Blue Devils handle Dartmouth without projected starter, but with several lineup variations
DURHAM – Without one of the two most-versatile players on the roster, Duke’s lineup variance swayed a certain way in its season opener.
The other half of Duke’s versatile pair scored 25 points on 12 shots and, at times, was on the court with four guards.
Kyle Filipowski led the way in Duke’s 92-54 win over Dartmouth on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
In the opening salvo, the No. 2 Blue Devils never trailed and made 32 of their last 44 shots.
“Man, they felt incredible,” Filipowski said of his repaired hips. “I wasn’t thinking about them once the whole game, until I sat out the final stretch. … I didn’t have any pain or thoughts about my hips holding me back. It was actually just poetry for me.”
The 7-footer who’s a preseason All-America pick had 10 points in the first half and exploded for another 10 in the first 4½ minutes of the second half.
The poetry was in how he moved — at times, in the middle of a lineup in which he was the only Blue Devil over 6-5.
Duke was missing sophomore forward Mark Mitchell, who is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. The program announced about an hour before the game that he would miss the game; coach Jon Scheyer sounded confident it won’t be a long-term absence.
“I’m not too concerned. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, either,” Scheyer said of Mitchell’s status. “I think it’s important to see (Tuesday) how he’s doing, and then Wednesday. My hope is he plays Friday but it’s too soon to tell.
“I do not think it’s a long-term thing. He tried to (play) today, it just wasn’t ready yet.”
Friday brings an upgrade in tests when No. 12 Arizona comes to Duke.
With Mitchell’s status to be determined, at least the Blue Devils got a feel for what might work without him.
Duke started three guards — Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain — and that was going to be the case whether Mitchell played or not. Guards Caleb Foster and Jaylen Blakes played the most minutes off of Duke’s bench, and some combination of those five played, at times, around Filipowski.
“That’s what makes us so special,” Roach said. “We can get out and run. I think you saw that a little bit tonight.”
Duke outscored Dartmouth 16-1 in fast-break points and turned the Big Green’s 13 turnovers into 18 points.
So, yes, we did see Duke get out and run with a four-guard lineup.
“The luxury for our team and I think the challenge also at the same time is knowing we can play four guards together,” Scheyer said. “We can play three bigger guys with Mark on the perimeter and Flip at the 4, and another big. You can play smaller, where Flip is the biggest guy.
“But when you lose Mark, he’s really multiple positions for us.”
While Mitchell’s injury was a factor in the smaller lineups, it wasn’t the only one.
Proctor and McCain both picked up two fouls early, Proctor in the first seven minutes, McCain in the first 12. Roach was saddled with his second foul with about three minutes left in the first half — leading to a lot of minutes for Blakes.
He had 10 points, joining Foster (15) and Roach (14) in double-figure scoring that complemented Filipowski.
“I didn’t imagine Jaylen Blakes being our 4-man,” Scheyer said with a chuckle. “We’ve talked about playing four guards in general. I think with Mark being out, it was a little more opportunistic to do it tonight, the way that Dartmouth plays.”
McCain fouled out of his first game and had an interesting and playful take on how he needs to adjust — and scale back how much physicality he plays with.
“I thought it would be a little more lenient with college, they always say you’ve gotta play more physical,” McCain said. “It’s weird. Everyone always says California people are soft. Everyone says that, especially because I paint my nails, so I’m just the most-soft person ever, basically.
“So, just adjusting to the ACC and the refs out here, I thought it’d be more physical.”
Dartmouth only has one player over 6-8, and he played 11 minutes. Dusan Neskovic led the Big Green with 23 points; aside from his 11-for-19 shooting, Dartmouth was 8-for-37.
EXTRA POINTS: Proctor had eight points and eight assists. He only had one game last season with more assists — that was 10 in the ACC tournament blowout of Pittsburgh (he also had one game last season with eight assists). … Ryan Young started in Mitchell’s spot and had two points and three assists, matching Filipowski for a game-high seven rebounds. … Duke was 7-for-17 on 3-pointers, with Scheyer saying that 17 3s will probably be on the low end of how many the Blue Devils will shoot per game. … The only scholarship player other than Mitchell who didn’t play was Jaden Schutt. Scheyer said he and the second-year guard have had some conversations and that, “we’re going to continue to do the best thing for him,” alluding to him possibly redshirting this season.