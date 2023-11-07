DURHAM – Without one of the two most-versatile players on the roster, Duke’s lineup variance swayed a certain way in its season opener.

The other half of Duke’s versatile pair scored 25 points on 12 shots and, at times, was on the court with four guards.

Kyle Filipowski led the way in Duke’s 92-54 win over Dartmouth on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In the opening salvo, the No. 2 Blue Devils never trailed and made 32 of their last 44 shots.

“Man, they felt incredible,” Filipowski said of his repaired hips. “I wasn’t thinking about them once the whole game, until I sat out the final stretch. … I didn’t have any pain or thoughts about my hips holding me back. It was actually just poetry for me.”

The 7-footer who’s a preseason All-America pick had 10 points in the first half and exploded for another 10 in the first 4½ minutes of the second half.

The poetry was in how he moved — at times, in the middle of a lineup in which he was the only Blue Devil over 6-5.

Duke was missing sophomore forward Mark Mitchell, who is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. The program announced about an hour before the game that he would miss the game; coach Jon Scheyer sounded confident it won’t be a long-term absence.

“I’m not too concerned. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, either,” Scheyer said of Mitchell’s status. “I think it’s important to see (Tuesday) how he’s doing, and then Wednesday. My hope is he plays Friday but it’s too soon to tell.

“I do not think it’s a long-term thing. He tried to (play) today, it just wasn’t ready yet.”