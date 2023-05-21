Duke will play N.C. State on the first night of the ACC tournament and if the Blue Devils win, they’ll play a revenge game against Miami on Friday with a chance to reach the semifinals.

The Blue Devils are the No. 5 seed for this week’s tournament, which is played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Duke will play No. 9 seed N.C. State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and face No. 4 seed Miami at 3 p.m. Friday.

Duke needs to win both games to reach the semifinal, which would be a 1 p.m. Saturday game against the Pool A winner (Wake Forest, Notre Dame or Pittsburgh). The Blue Devils missed the ACC tournament last season but won the tournament in 2021.

It’s a weird split of a pool for Duke. The Blue Devils didn’t play N.C. State this season and most recently played Miami, losing two of three games at Miami this week.

Duke enters the postseason having lost four of its last five games, and six of its last nine.