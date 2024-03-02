It’s one thing to blow out the last-place ACC team, as Duke did Wednesday night.

It’s another to blow out the third-place ACC team, as Duke did three nights later.

The Blue Devils ran over, around and through Virginia for a 73-48 win on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, notching their second straight 25-point win in impressive fashion after out-pacing Louisville earlier this week.

Oh, what a difference a week — and these two 25-point wins — makes.

“All these guys, man, they competed,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “They blocked out a lot of noise throughout the whole year and I think we’ve really gotten better from it.”

Never has that been more obvious than this evisceration of a team that Duke (23-6, 14-4 ACC) has played a ton of down-to-the-wire games against over the last 10-plus years. Saturday’s result is the first time since 2011 — Tony Bennett’s second season — that a Duke-Virginia game has been decided by more than 10 points.

Duke’s lead was 10 on a Tyrese Proctor 3-pointer five minutes into the game. The lead dipped under 10 once for the rest of the game, for all of 26 seconds, and hit 20 points with 7:20 left in the first half.

“That’s probably one of the best ones we’ve had” this season, fourth-year guard Jeremy Roach said of where this game ranked of Duke’s 29 games. “We’re just learning. This is a great step in the right direction, we’ve got two games left and we just want to keep getting better each and every game.”

Those two Tobacco Road games are going to determine if Duke wins the ACC regular-season championship. The Blue Devils go to N.C. State on Monday, and then play host to North Carolina next weekend. They trail the Tar Heels by one game in the standings.

If Duke keeps putting together complete performances like the one it had Saturday, it’s hard to see them losing any time soon.