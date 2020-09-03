Duke's pass rush should give defense an edge
Duke’s defense held the burden of carrying the team for much of last season. And to be fair, they did a pretty solid job of it most of the time. The bottom line is they were on the field a lot, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news