Duke’s O-line, rushing attack have shown encouraging signs

in other news
5 things to know about Connecticut
Diving into Duke's opponent this week with 5 things you need to know about the Huskies
Breaking down the five best defenders in the 2025 Rivals150
Rivals' Rob Cassidy breaks down the five best defenders in the 2025 class, including a couple of Duke targets
Watch: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
The Big J & Little J Show break down Duke's double OT win over Northwestern and look ahead to Saturday night
Prospects with NBA bloodlines navigating interesting recruitments
Rivals' Rob Cassidy checks in on legacy recruits, including (obviously) the Boozer twins
Duke faces adjustment at one position
Blue Devils will have to adjust at tight end after season-ending injury suffered by starter
