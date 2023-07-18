The second season under Jon Scheyer as coach of Duke will begin Nov. 6 against Dartmouth.

The program announced its full non-conference slate on Tuesday afternoon, with preseason dates to note and games against mid-major programs filling in what was already known about the schedule.

Duke’s previously announced games have been the four against power conference teams — Arizona, Michigan State, Arkansas and Baylor — and the three games as part of the Blue Devil Challenge, Duke’s new multi-team event.

The Blue Devil Challenge will see Duke play Bucknell, La Salle and Southern Indiana, all at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils were 9-2 in non-conference games last season, dropping November games to Kansas and Purdue, with notable wins coming against Xavier, Ohio State and Iowa.

Here is Duke’s schedule thus far; the ACC schedule is typically released in September:

10/20 – Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

11/1 – UNC Pembroke (exhibition), 7 p.m.

11/6 – vs. Dartmouth

11/10 – vs. Arizona

11/14 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic in Chicago)

11/17 – vs. Bucknell*

11/21 – vs. La Salle*

11/24 – vs. Southern Indiana*

11/29 – at Arkansas (ACC-SEC Challenge)

12/9 – vs. Charlotte

12/12 – vs. Hofstra

12/20 – vs. Baylor (in New York City)

12/30 – vs. Queens

* Blue Devil Challenge