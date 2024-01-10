Manny Diaz tapped into the NFL to complete his new coaching staff at Duke.

V’Angelo Bentley will be Duke’s cornerbacks coach, the program announced Wednesday evening. Bentley is the last of 10 on-field coaching hires announced by Diaz in the last few weeks.

Bentley spent the last two seasons as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots.

Before then, he was in college at two of the premier programs. Bentley spent three seasons at Penn State — not while Diaz was there — as a defensive graduate assistant. In the two seasons before then, he was a defensive assistant at Ohio State.

Bentley is 30 years old, the youngest member of Duke’s new coaching staff. He was a four-year player at Illinois (2012-15) and signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He played for the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League for one season before starting his coaching career.