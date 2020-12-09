DevilsIllustrated - Duke's game with Charleston Southern set for Saturday postponed

For the third time this season, Duke’s basketball program will have a scheduled game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its opponent’s program.

Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern has now been postponed, as the Buccaneer’s basketball program is “on pause after a positive COVID-19 test.”

Charleston Southern released a statement saying, “Our basketball team will be entering into a temporary pause in all activities due to a positive test within the Tier-1 part of our program.”

That indicates someone on the roster, coaching staff, managers or close personnel has tested positive for COVID.

Duke’s season opener with Gardner-Webb was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test, while this past Sunday’s contest with Elon was also postponed due to the pandemic.

Following Duke’s loss to Illinois, head coach Mike Krzyzewski responded to a question regarding games and moving forward with games.

“I would just like for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff, to assess where we’re at,” Krzyzewski said. “In our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day, you have 200,000 cases.

“Last week you have people saying the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. And on the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. People say that by the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given, especially to our healthcare, the people who need it. In February another 100 million. Should we not reassess that and just see what would be best.

“We’re just plowing through this.”

Duke’s next scheduled game is set for Dec. 16 at Notre Dame to open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.