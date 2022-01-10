Duke's game at Notre Dame rescheduled for Jan. 31

Duke will play at Notre Dame on Jan. 31 to make up the game that was missed earlier this month.

Duke was slated to play at Notre Dame on Jan. 1, but that game was postponed with the Blue Devils in the midst of a COVID-19 shutdown. Duke returned to the court last week, beating Georgia Tech but losing to Miami.

Duke's game at Notre Dame on Jan. 31 will be a 7 p.m. tip-off and be aired on ESPN.

Playing that game will give Duke four games over a 10-day stretch, twice playing on one day of rest. The Blue Devils will play at Louisville on Jan. 29, and after the game at Notre Dame will have the rest of a week off until playing at North Carolina on Feb. 5, followed by a home game against Virginia on Feb. 7.

It creates a three-games-in-five-days situation for Notre Dame: Jan. 29 against Virginia, Jan. 31 against Duke, and Feb. 2 at Miami.

The status of the other game postponed when Duke was in a COVID-19 shutdown -- at Clemson -- has not been rescheduled.