Make it two Friday night games for Duke to play when it begins Manny Diaz’s tenure as coach.

The ACC announced game times and networks for the first few weeks of the upcoming football season and within that, it announced that Duke’s second game of the season—at Northwestern — will be played on a Friday night (Sept. 6).

Duke’s opener is a week before then, Aug. 30, against FCS-level Elon. That game will start at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on ACC Network.

The game against Northwestern will mark the eighth time in the last 10 seasons that the two programs are playing. Duke has won five straight meetings in the series, including in each of the last three seasons.

Duke’s third game of the season is against Connecticut. That game will be at 6 p.m. and shown on ACC Network Extra/ESPN+.

The Blue Devils will play on a Friday night for a third time when they play host to Florida State on Oct. 18. That game will start at 7 p.m. and be on ESPN2.

Here is Duke’s schedule:

8-30 – vs. Elon, 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

9-6 – at Northwestern, 9 p.m. (FS1)

9-14 – vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m. (ACCNX)

9-21 – at Middle Tennessee State

9-28 – vs. North Carolina

10-5 – at Georgia Tech

10-12 – Open

10-18 – vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

10-26 – vs. SMU

11-2 – at Miami

11-9 – at N.C. State

11-16 – Open

11-23 – vs. Virginia Tech

11-30 – at Wake Forest

(game times for other games will be announced during the season)