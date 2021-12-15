Duke’s game against Cleveland State called off

Blue Devils are seeking replacement opponent for Saturday
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski makes a point during Tuesday night's game against South Carolina State. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)
Duke will not be playing Cleveland State on Saturday and is looking for an opponent to fill the slot three days away from the game.
Cleveland State announced Wednesday morning that it was pausing all team activity because of safety protocols and positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
Duke, which plays host to Appalachian State on Thursday night, said it is actively pursuing an opponent to fill the Saturday slot. The game against Cleveland State was slated for a 4 p.m. tip-off time and was to be broadcast on ACC Network.