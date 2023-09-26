Duke’s full schedule released
Duke’s first ACC game will come on the road in early December.
The ACC announced its basketball schedules on Tuesday night and the Blue Devils will begin league play Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech.
Key dates to know are Feb. 3 and March 9 for the games against UNC, first in Chapel Hill and in Durham to close the season. Duke only has one game against Virginia (March 2 at home) and Miami (Feb. 21 on the road).
Duke is coming off a 27-9 season in which it was 14-6 in the ACC and won the ACC championship. The Blue Devils won 10 straight games before a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament last season.
This year, Duke brings back one of the most-talented rosters in college basketball. A returning core of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and ACC rookie of the year Kyle Filipowski pairs with four 5-star recruits.
Here is Duke’s full men’s basketball schedule (the non-conference games were previously announced):
10/20 – Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
11/1 – UNC Pembroke (exhibition), 7 p.m.
11/6 – Dartmouth, 9 p.m.
11/10 – Arizona, 7 p.m.
11/14 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic in Chicago), TBA
11/17 – Bucknell, 6 p.m.*
11/21 – La Salle, 7 p.m.*
11/24 – Southern Indiana, 6 p.m.*
11/29 – at Arkansas (ACC-SEC Challenge), 9:15 p.m.
12/2 – at Georgia Tech, 2:15 p.m.
12/9 – Charlotte, 2:15 p.m.
12/12 – Hofstra, 7 p.m.
12/20 – vs. Baylor (in New York City), 7 p.m.
12/30 – Queens, 2:15 p.m.
1/2 – vs. Syracuse, 9 p.m.
1/6 – at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
1/9 – at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
1/13 – Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
1/20 – Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
1/23 – at Louisville, 7 p.m.
1/27 – Clemson, 4 p.m.
1/29 – at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
2/3 – at UNC, 6:30 p.m.
2/7 – Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
2/10 – Boston College, 2 p.m.
2/12 – Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
2/17 – at Florida State, 2 p.m.
2/21 – at Miami, 7 p.m.
2/24 – at Wake Forest, 2 or 4 p.m.
2/28 – Louisville, 7 p.m.
3/2 – Virginia, 6 p.m.
3/4 – at N.C. State, 7 p.m.
3/7 – UNC, 6:30 p.m.
3/12-3/16 - ACC tournament (Washington, D.C.)
* Blue Devil Challenge