For the second straight Monday, Jon Scheyer talked about liking the way his team — both last year and this one, covering his tenure as Duke’s head coach — has responded.

Tone and context are the obvious separators. Last week came after Duke’s 10-point win at Virginia Tech, a strong road performance in a tough-to-win place; Monday morning on the ACC teleconference, Scheyer was talking about the Blue Devils’ need to respond after showing a lack of effort in losing at North Carolina on Saturday night.

“I know our guys, the group we’ve had for the last two years … they respond,” Scheyer said. “There’s never been a time where they haven’t responded. And I expect the same thing in this case.”

Duke didn’t practice Sunday, but Scheyer still saw “a bunch of the guys” as they were getting off-day treatment, he said. And before his appearance on Monday morning’s teleconference, the Blue Devils met as a team, per usual.

“Really, it’s a lot of the stuff that we talked about after the game,” Scheyer said of that meeting.

“Just, if you take away everything else and if you just got loose balls, if you just got loose balls,” he continued, really driving those words home, “think it’s a different outcome.”

The loose balls Duke didn’t get, as Jared McCain noted, all felt like they turned into 3-pointers. Most back-breaking of those was in the last minutes of the first half, with Duke trailing by five after a McCain 3-pointer, getting a stop, UNC coming up with a long rebound and getting the ball to Harrison Ingram for a corner 3.

After the game, Scheyer estimated 15-20 of UNC’s points came off similar sequences; clearly a sticking point in a nine-point loss.

They’re sequences Duke will live with, and stomach through film review, for now. Scheyer transitioned to crediting UNC for coming up with the ball in those scrambles, and is optimistic that won’t be a continued trend for his team, with the next game being a late Wednesday night game against Notre Dame.

“I don’t think any of them walked away saying, ‘Man, we played great. Coach, I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Scheyer said. “For us, it’s just about being on the same page of understanding why something happens, and then what we need to do in order to change it.

“That’s what these next couple of days are about.”