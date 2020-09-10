Duke's depth chart highlighted by youth, return of Mark Gilbert
Duke Football released its depth chart earlier this week leading up to the season opener with Notre Dame on Saturday.The most anticipated announcement was who the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news