Duke’s defense ramps up physicality

DURHAM – When a head coach challenges his team to show him more physicality, as Mike Elko did with Duke’s football team a couple of weeks ago, it usually falls to the defense to raise that bar.

Duke’s defense has met that challenge over the past few practices – though there’s still a work-in-progress element to this.

“In order for us to play well, we’re going to have to be a physical defense,” defensive coordinator Robb Smith said earlier this week. “We’ve got to be more physical in the run game, and then hopefully that’ll dictate other situations where we can play the pass.”

Duke’s defense struggled last season and that might be putting it lightly. The Blue Devils were last in the country in yards allowed (517.9 per game), 127th of 130 FBS teams in scoring defense (39.8 points per game) and were 125th in third-down conversion rate (48%).

The bulk of the Blue Devils’ returning production – not that that means a whole lot, given it’s a new staff and system – is in their front-7, while the secondary has been where younger players have stepped up this spring.

Jaylen Stinson (418 snaps) and Da’Quan Johnson (399) are the only returners in the secondary who played more than 350 snaps – and both played less than half of Duke’s defensive snaps for the season (904 total).

“We’re kind of a work in progress there,” Smith said of the secondary. “And for us, really what we’re trying to do is figure out what we can do within the existing scheme that we’re doing.”

Smith wasn’t interested in highlighting any group as standing out above the others.

“There’s been highs and lows, like in every spring,” Smith said. “I think the biggest thing for our guys is we’ve been stressing this is all about learning.”

Returning linebackers Shaka Heyward and Dorian Mausi (combined 157 tackles last season) helps, as does the return of Rocky Shelton II to the program.

“I think our guys have taken steps on that, but we’re not near where we need to be,” Smith said. “I’m sure that will be a full-time job for us as we head into training camp.”