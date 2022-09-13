Duke’s ACC schedule released
Jon Scheyer’s first ACC game as Duke’s head coach will come against the same team he filled in for coach Mike Krzyzewski against during the 2020-21 season.
Duke’s first ACC game in the upcoming season will be a home game against Boston College on Dec. 3. Scheyer coached the Blue Devils in an 83-82 win over BC on Jan. 6, 2021.
The important dates to know are Feb. 4 and March 4 – those are the games against UNC, first at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then at Chapel Hill to end the regular season.
Duke has three instances of playing Saturday-Monday swings during league play: Jan. 18 (Miami) and 20 (at Virginia Tech); Feb. 4 (UNC) and 6 (at Miami); and Feb. 18 (at Syracuse) and 20 (Louisville).
Here is Duke’s full basketball schedule (the non-conference portion was announced in July):
10/21 – Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
11/2 – Fayetteville State (exhibition), 7 p.m.
11/7 – Jacksonville
11/15 – vs. Kansas (Champions Classic; Indianapolis)
11/18 – Delaware
11/21 – Bellarmine
11/24 – vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)
11/25 – vs. Florida or Xavier (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)
11/27 – TBD (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)
11/30 – Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
12/3 – Boston College
12/6 – vs. Iowa (Jimmy V Classic; New York City)
12/10 – Maryland Eastern Shore
12/20 – at Wake Forest
12/31 – Florida State
1/4 – at N.C. State
1/7 – at Boston College
1/11 – Pittsburgh
1/14 – at Clemson
1/21 – Miami
1/23 – at Virginia Tech
1/28 – at Georgia Tech
1/31 – Wake Forest
2/4 – UNC
2/6 – at Miami
2/11 – at Virginia
2/14 – Notre Dame
2/18 – at Syracuse
2/20 – Louisville
2/25 – Virginia Tech
2/28 – N.C. State
3/4 – at UNC