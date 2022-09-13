Jon Scheyer’s first ACC game as Duke’s head coach will come against the same team he filled in for coach Mike Krzyzewski against during the 2020-21 season.

Duke’s first ACC game in the upcoming season will be a home game against Boston College on Dec. 3. Scheyer coached the Blue Devils in an 83-82 win over BC on Jan. 6, 2021.

The important dates to know are Feb. 4 and March 4 – those are the games against UNC, first at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then at Chapel Hill to end the regular season.

Duke has three instances of playing Saturday-Monday swings during league play: Jan. 18 (Miami) and 20 (at Virginia Tech); Feb. 4 (UNC) and 6 (at Miami); and Feb. 18 (at Syracuse) and 20 (Louisville).

Here is Duke’s full basketball schedule (the non-conference portion was announced in July):

10/21 – Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

11/2 – Fayetteville State (exhibition), 7 p.m.

11/7 – Jacksonville

11/15 – vs. Kansas (Champions Classic; Indianapolis)

11/18 – Delaware

11/21 – Bellarmine

11/24 – vs. Oregon State (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)

11/25 – vs. Florida or Xavier (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)

11/27 – TBD (Phil Knight Legacy; Portland, Ore.)

11/30 – Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

12/3 – Boston College

12/6 – vs. Iowa (Jimmy V Classic; New York City)

12/10 – Maryland Eastern Shore

12/20 – at Wake Forest

12/31 – Florida State

1/4 – at N.C. State

1/7 – at Boston College

1/11 – Pittsburgh

1/14 – at Clemson

1/21 – Miami

1/23 – at Virginia Tech

1/28 – at Georgia Tech

1/31 – Wake Forest

2/4 – UNC

2/6 – at Miami

2/11 – at Virginia

2/14 – Notre Dame

2/18 – at Syracuse

2/20 – Louisville

2/25 – Virginia Tech

2/28 – N.C. State

3/4 – at UNC