Cooper Flagg will get a game in New England and another in upstate New York during his presumed one season at Duke.

The ACC announced next season's opponent breakdowns Thursday afternoon.

With the addition of California, Stanford and SMU, and the league schedule remaining at 20 games, teams only have three opponents they'll play twice. For Duke, that will be UNC (duh), Wake Forest and Miami.

The Blue Devils won't travel to California, as both Cal and Stanford both come to Durham. They will head to Dallas, though, to play SMU.

Here's the full breakdown:

Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami

Home: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia