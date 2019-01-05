DURHAM, N.C. — Duke opened its ACC schedule with a bang Saturday, routing Clemson 87-68 behind an electrifying performance from Zion Williamson.

Williamson, who chose Duke over his home-state Clemson Tigers, was thrilling in his 25-point, 10 rebound effort. The freshman was dynamic in how he attacked the basket on offense and relentlessly crashed the defensive boards.

This was particularly the case in the second half when he helped launch Duke into a 14-0 run through the first 3:13 of the half. For the final two minutes of that stretch, Williamson accounted for six points, one rebound and one steal.

It was not all about Williamson, though.

In fact, it was junior co-captain Jack White who delivered the first blow - a three-pointer from the corner just 17 seconds into the half. Fellow co-captain Javin DeLaurier provided the assist, and just 19 seconds later recorded a steal that culminated in an R.J. Barrett three-pointer.

Duke was rolling, and everyone on the team was contributing. It was Clemson’s worst nightmare becoming a reality.

The Blue Devils’ explosive spurt took them from a seven-point, 40-33, halftime advantage to a 21-point blowout before the first media timeout even came into play.

Duke’s 54-33 lead at that point essentially broke Clemson’s will. And the Blue Devils expected that it would.

“We knew that if we came out strong in the second half that they’d start to fall apart,” freshman guard Tre Jones said.

And they did. The Tigers turned the ball over twice and went 0-of-4 from the field before head coach Brad Brownell finally called a timeout to stop the bleeding.

“With Tre pressuring the ball, Zion blocking shots and getting rebounds, they crumbled,” Barrett said, who scored five points during the run.

Duke continued to dominate the game from that point forward, leading by as many as 28 in the second half. The Blue Devils once again used its pressure defense to wear down an opponent, with Clemson serving as just another victim.

Clemson had no response to Duke’s haymakers, and up until the 10:01 mark of the second half when Marcquise Reed made a three-point shot, the Tigers had not cracked double digits for the period. They would go on to score 24 points in the final 10 minutes of the half, but much of those came against a Duke lineup that featured seldom used players such as Antonio Vrankovic and Jordan Goldwire.

Duke forced eight second half turnovers after pressuring Clemson into 11 during the first 20 minutes of action. The Blue Devils scored on seven of those eight turnovers in the second half. The end result was 27 points off turnovers.

After allowing the Tigers to connect on 50-percent of their shots, including 75-percent of their three-point attempts, in the first half, Duke really locked down in the final half. Clemson made just 37-percent of its shots, and 27-percent from long range.

“We forced 19 turnovers and until the end, they had 7 points in the second half for a long period of time,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We are playing really good defensively.”

The outstanding defense led to 17 fast break points, including a crowd-pleasing 360-degree dunk from Williamson.

The freshman picked Shelton Williams’ pocket near half court and had nothing but open hardwood ahead of him. His teammates stood back to watch, well aware that something big was about to happen.

As Williamson left the floor, Barrett and others jumped in unison with him as he brought the house down with the dunk.

“When he dunks, I feel like we are all dunking the ball,” Barrett said. “That was an eight. I’ll give that one an eight. He got up on that one.”

Aside from Williamson’s performance, Duke again received outstanding play from Jones. The point guard finished with 10 points, but more importantly handed out nine assists with zero turnovers.

White was also instrumental in the win, connecting on 4-of-6 three-pointers, while also pulling down six rebounds, blocking two shots and registering two steals.

He was absolutely fearless in meeting the challenge that Clemson’s bigs brought to the floor. And his head coach made note of it - as he did with Jones’ showing.

“Jack White has been the unsung hero of our team,” Krzyzewski said. “Four threes and defense. Good stuff.

“Tre’s outstanding. He’s a gift. He makes us go.”

Duke now turns its attention to its first ACC road game of the year, as it prepares for a matchup with Wake Forest on Tuesday.