Duke rolls to another ACC win
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke continued its early dominance of ACC foes Saturday, dropping Wake Forest 90-59, pushing its league record to 5-0.
The Blue Devils dominant victory marked the fourth time in five ACC games that they won by 14 points or more and the third with a 30-plus point win. Through five games, Duke is beating its ACC opponents by an average of 25.2 points per game.
And tonight’s win over the Demon Deacons was perhaps Duke’s most impressive. Not because of the quality of the opponent - no knock on Wake Forest, but rather the complete, effort driven showing by the Blue Devils.
Duke was active from the tip. The energy level and intensity was off the charts and it wasn’t just on display on the offensive end of the floor as we often see. It was both ends. The Blue Devils were smothering the Demon Deacons, particularly head coach Danny Manning’s leader, Brandon Childress, who was held scoreless in the opening 20 minutes of action.
“It feels like we haven’t played in front of our actual student section in probably over a month now,” Tre Jones said of the team’s energy and intensity right from the jump. “It’s been forever since we played in front of them.
“And the jerseys. They’re called the Brotherhood jerseys. So playing for something bigger than us, bigger than whatever is in this locker room - playing for everything that built up Duke basketball and made Duke basketball the program it is today.”
The Blue Devils were simply relentless. Offensively, they put non-stop pressure on Wake Forest, and as a result they shot 53.2-percent from the floor. In the first half alone, Duke connected on 62.5-percent from the field, including 60-percent from long range. At one point, even late in the opening half, Duke was connecting on 72-percent of its shots.
The second half really wasn’t much different for the Blue Devils. Shots were falling and they were hitting from all over the court.
Ultimately, Duke saw four players score in double digits, led by Tre Jones, who finished with 23 points. Jones also added five assists. Cassius Stanley, who had another explosive showing, scored 16 points, while Joey Baker added 11, Jack White contributed 11 and Jordan Goldwire scored 10. Vernon Carey posted eight points and six boards.
Duke’s ball movement was outstanding, and Jones, along with Goldwire, were the catalysts. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski started the duo and the combination continues to produce at a high level for the Blue Devils.
They combined for 11 of Duke’s 20 assists. Wake Forest had no answer for the combination, nor for either individual when Krzyzewski used a one point guard look.
“We’re both point guards out there, so the ball moves,” Goldwire said. “We get guys involved. It’s not stagnant. We’re just trying to make smart plays, so it definitely helps when you’ve got somebody out there that thinks like you.”
Defensively, the two set the tone yet again. Duke’s pressure on the ball completely eliminated any fluidity to the Demon Deacons’ offensive approach.
In fact, Wake Forest looked lost for much of the game. No ball movement. Heavy dribbling and a lot of hero ball.
It all backfired for the Deacons, and put them in a double digit hole just eight minutes into the game. That hole only got deeper.
Though Wake Forest did play better offensively in the second half than it did in the first, it still wasn’t good enough to really provide any threat of a comeback - or threat of making it interesting, for that matter.
For Duke, it was all about taking Childress out of the game early and forcing others to step up. It was the perfect recipe for another ACC blowout.
Childress, who entered the game averaging 16 points, was held scoreless and forced into four turnovers. Without him leading the way, Wake Forest had no chance of mounting a comeback. This was particularly the case with Chaundee Brown sitting out.
“We didn’t know Brown wasn’t going to play,” Goldwire noted. “We prepared all week for Brown to play. Once we found out he wasn’t, (Childress) was the main focal point.”
Jones added that Duke also followed the game plan and defensive approach as well as it has all season.
“The game plan that the coaches gave us to start off with, we paid a lot of attention to that. We were all really locked in on the preparation part. We were able to do to what the coaches wanted us to do.
“On the perimeter, we saw the tendencies they wanted to do and what they wanted to get in and we wanted to make it as difficult as possible for them to get in those things.”
One of the most impressive things about Duke’s victory over Wake was how balanced the effort was on both ends.
There were no explosive, long-lasting runs that created huge separation. Instead, it was a slow, methodical dismantling.
Duke simply hit shots and prevented shots. And in many ways it was Duke’s best team performance of the year. It was the kind of showing that can show a team how good it can really be - an epiphany of sorts.
This team certainly has been aware of its abilities. But this win might have shown what it is ultimately capable of - and this can be true whether Duke was playing a Top 5 team in the country or one that currently sits at the bottom of the ACC.
It was more about how Duke played - not who they played.
“There was crazy energy in the building and how much we were talking with one another and communicating,” Jones said. “The energy we brought translated from the defensive end to the offensive end.”