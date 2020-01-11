DURHAM, N.C. — Duke continued its early dominance of ACC foes Saturday, dropping Wake Forest 90-59, pushing its league record to 5-0.

The Blue Devils dominant victory marked the fourth time in five ACC games that they won by 14 points or more and the third with a 30-plus point win. Through five games, Duke is beating its ACC opponents by an average of 25.2 points per game.

And tonight’s win over the Demon Deacons was perhaps Duke’s most impressive. Not because of the quality of the opponent - no knock on Wake Forest, but rather the complete, effort driven showing by the Blue Devils.

Duke was active from the tip. The energy level and intensity was off the charts and it wasn’t just on display on the offensive end of the floor as we often see. It was both ends. The Blue Devils were smothering the Demon Deacons, particularly head coach Danny Manning’s leader, Brandon Childress, who was held scoreless in the opening 20 minutes of action.

“It feels like we haven’t played in front of our actual student section in probably over a month now,” Tre Jones said of the team’s energy and intensity right from the jump. “It’s been forever since we played in front of them.

“And the jerseys. They’re called the Brotherhood jerseys. So playing for something bigger than us, bigger than whatever is in this locker room - playing for everything that built up Duke basketball and made Duke basketball the program it is today.”

The Blue Devils were simply relentless. Offensively, they put non-stop pressure on Wake Forest, and as a result they shot 53.2-percent from the floor. In the first half alone, Duke connected on 62.5-percent from the field, including 60-percent from long range. At one point, even late in the opening half, Duke was connecting on 72-percent of its shots.

The second half really wasn’t much different for the Blue Devils. Shots were falling and they were hitting from all over the court.

Ultimately, Duke saw four players score in double digits, led by Tre Jones, who finished with 23 points. Jones also added five assists. Cassius Stanley, who had another explosive showing, scored 16 points, while Joey Baker added 11, Jack White contributed 11 and Jordan Goldwire scored 10. Vernon Carey posted eight points and six boards.