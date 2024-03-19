Duke got back on track after dropping a pair of games to Clemson over the weekend, beating Towson 12-2 on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field in a game that only went eight innings.

The Blue Devils (16-5) got off to a strong start with a four-run second inning. Chase Krewson singled in a run and AJ Gracia doubled in one, and Duke’s other runs came on an error and on Zac Morris’ sacrifice fly.

Duke got another run in the third on a wild pitch, and scored three runs in the fourth — all on errors.

The last four runs came on homers of the two-run variety, first by Krewson in the seventh, and then Andrew Yu in the eighth.

Towson (4-15) scored two unearned runs in the sixth; the Tigers had five errors, and Duke committed two.

David Boisvert (2-0) started for Duke and retired all nine batters he faced. Jackson Emus pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Edward Hart pitched 1 1/3, allowing those two unearned runs. He also gave up two hits and walked two batters.

Tim Noone pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters that he faced.