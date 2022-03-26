Duke rolls past Arkansas

The final dance of Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure goes to the Final Four.

Duke beat Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the West Region final at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The No. 2-seeded Blue Devils will play either 15th-seed Saint Peter’s or, gasp, 8th-seeded North Carolina in the Final Four next weekend in New Orleans.

Duke and UNC have played 257 times in their storied history; they have never played each other in the NCAA tournament.

Duke is headed to the Final Four for the 13th time in Krzyzewski’s illustrious career, which is a record. Krzyzewski was tied in Final Four appearances with John Wooden.

The Blue Devils didn’t need the same late-game heroics to beat Arkansas (28-9) that they needed in the last two games. Duke entered the second half with a 12-point lead and the closest the Razorbacks came in the last 20 minutes was five, at 53-48, with 13:19 left.

From there, Duke unleashed a 10-0 run that included four points apiece from Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin.

Griffin led Duke with 18 points, 12 of them coming in the second half. Banchero scored 16, Wendell Moore Jr. had 14 points, and Mark Williams scored 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting, with 12 rebounds and three blocks – he now has 16 blocks in the tournament, matching a Duke record for most blocks in an NCAA tournament (Shane Battier in 2001 also had 16).

The Blue Devils went nearly 19 minutes before making their first 3-pointer, and then got two – from Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels – in the last 80 seconds. That was part of an 8-0 run to close the first half, sending Duke into halftime with a 45-33 lead.

The margin was never more than three points in a back-and-forth opening eight minutes. Mark Williams scored eight points in a 110-second span, and at halftime Williams had a game-high 10 points and eight rebounds.

Duke took control with an 8-0 run to go up 22-14 and led by multiple possessions for the rest of the first half, though it didn’t get to double-digits until Keels’ 3-pointer in the final seconds.