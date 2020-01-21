Duke rips Miami, completes regular season sweep
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke needed a positive outcome after dropping two in a row last week to Louisville and Clemson. Mike Krzyzewski’s team got exactly that with a blowout victory of Miami.
Duke’s 89-59 win over the visiting Hurricanes came at a perfect time, with Pittsburgh coming to town next week and three consecutive road games to start things off in February.
It was clear that heading into tonight’s matchup with Miami the message was to start fast, and not dig a hole as the Blue Devils did against Clemson and even more so Louisville. That message was received.
Duke opened the game with three consecutive 3-pointers, two coming from freshman Matthew Hurt right out of the gates, and the third from Tre Jones. Just 2:08 into the game, Duke already held a 9-2 lead. By the 10 minute mark of the first half, Duke’s lead had ballooned to 24-9 and the Devils had knocked down six 3-pointers, matching their entire output against Louisville.
“The start of games - the last two games - were slow,” Jones said. “That definitely hurt us toward the end of the game and was probably the reason we lost. Just being able to come out tonight, set the tone right away and keep that going throughout the entire game, especially with it being a late game. You can come out and be a little tired at the start of a game, so it was important for us to come out and set the tone.”
Duke’s offensive efficiency wasn’t quite the same in the second half, but it was certainly good enough for Mike Krzyzewski’s team to extend its lead and win its fourth ACC game by 20-points or more.
Hurt was Duke’s biggest offensive spark, as he finished the game with 22 points, but he also put together one of his best defensive efforts of the season with three blocks and six rebounds.
It was his effort early that helped Duke find a rhythm and set the tone.
Many of his teammates credited him with providing the spark needed to combat any fatigue associated with a late night start.
“It was huge for us, for sure,” Jones said of Hurt’s start. “Last time we played them, he was doing the same thing. Tonight he came out and was looking for his shot right away, which we need from him. He was ready to shoot with how much they help on Vernon and things like that. When he’s playing like that, it’s tough to guard.”
Jones also proved to be a major factor for Duke on both sides of the court. He finished with 16 points, while handing out six assists. He also pulled down six rebounds.
While his ability to hand out great looks for his teammates, including the highlight reel lob to Cassius Stanley on an in-bounds play, his effort to shutdown Miami point guard Chris Lykes was perhaps one of the biggest difference makers in the game.
Jones held Lykes scoreless on seven shot attempts in the first half. He also prevented him from handing out any assists during the opening 20 minutes, while forcing him into multiple bad passes that led to his teammates turning over the ball.
Lykes was a little better in the second half, but Jones still held him in check, allowing just nine points. He finished the game with zero assists.
“He’s extremely quick,” Jones noted. “Can get into his shots a lot, so just trying to make it difficult on him and force him into difficult shots. Try to make him use a lot of energy to get into his shots and wear him out throughout the entire game. Our defensive coverage was really good on him. Everybody was in help side and the bigs did a great job as well."
Duke’s overall defense was a huge positive, particularly considering its struggles in the two previous contests.
Tonight, Duke held Miami to just 30-percent from the field, including 22.2-percent from 3-point range. In the first half, the Hurricanes made just one 3-pointer, good for only 10-percent shooting from deep.
Miami opened the game, making just four of its first 25 shots, eventually finishing the opening 20 minutes 10-of-36 from the field. They weren’t much better in the second half, though they did improve their field goal percentage from 27.8-percent to 33.3-percent over that stretch.
After giving up 44 points in the paint to Louisville and 38 to Clemson, the Blue Devils cleaned up their defense in the lane quite a bit - granted the Hurricanes did not feature nearly the post presences as the former two.
No matter, Duke ultimately held Miami to 18 points in the paint, while responding with 46 of its own.
“We just wanted to stick to our principles and keep them out of whatever they wanted to do,” Jack White said. “Keep them off the 3-point line. We know they can really score in a hurry if they get good looks from three. We just tried to wear them out. We have a deep team - nine, 10, 11 guys that can come in and play and defend. We just tried to run them, get stops with our defense.“
The Blue Devils also saw a revival of Joey Baker, who rediscovered his rhythm from 3-point range. Baker made 3-of-5 from long range and led Duke’s bench scoring with nine points.
Javin DeLaurier also had a strong game, pulling down a team-high nine rebounds.
All in all, the Blue Devils got what they needed - a bounce-back effort that helped them rediscover themselves on both ends of the floor.