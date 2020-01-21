DURHAM, N.C. — Duke needed a positive outcome after dropping two in a row last week to Louisville and Clemson. Mike Krzyzewski’s team got exactly that with a blowout victory of Miami.

Duke’s 89-59 win over the visiting Hurricanes came at a perfect time, with Pittsburgh coming to town next week and three consecutive road games to start things off in February.

It was clear that heading into tonight’s matchup with Miami the message was to start fast, and not dig a hole as the Blue Devils did against Clemson and even more so Louisville. That message was received.

Duke opened the game with three consecutive 3-pointers, two coming from freshman Matthew Hurt right out of the gates, and the third from Tre Jones. Just 2:08 into the game, Duke already held a 9-2 lead. By the 10 minute mark of the first half, Duke’s lead had ballooned to 24-9 and the Devils had knocked down six 3-pointers, matching their entire output against Louisville.

“The start of games - the last two games - were slow,” Jones said. “That definitely hurt us toward the end of the game and was probably the reason we lost. Just being able to come out tonight, set the tone right away and keep that going throughout the entire game, especially with it being a late game. You can come out and be a little tired at the start of a game, so it was important for us to come out and set the tone.”

Duke’s offensive efficiency wasn’t quite the same in the second half, but it was certainly good enough for Mike Krzyzewski’s team to extend its lead and win its fourth ACC game by 20-points or more.

Hurt was Duke’s biggest offensive spark, as he finished the game with 22 points, but he also put together one of his best defensive efforts of the season with three blocks and six rebounds.

It was his effort early that helped Duke find a rhythm and set the tone.

Many of his teammates credited him with providing the spark needed to combat any fatigue associated with a late night start.

“It was huge for us, for sure,” Jones said of Hurt’s start. “Last time we played them, he was doing the same thing. Tonight he came out and was looking for his shot right away, which we need from him. He was ready to shoot with how much they help on Vernon and things like that. When he’s playing like that, it’s tough to guard.”