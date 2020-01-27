Duke refocuses after a week long break
Duke returns to the floor Tuesday night to face Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers after a week long break from game action. After dropping two games in a row to Clemson and then Louisville, Duke rebounded...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news