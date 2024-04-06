DURHAM – Duke went from being in control of Saturday’s game against visiting Miami to tied with the Hurricanes in the matter of a couple of innings.

So goes life in ACC games.

What mattered was the response, which came in the form of a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh by freshman AJ Gracia and Alex Stone’s go-ahead RBI single that delivered a 5-4 win at Jack Coombs Field.

“It’s ACC baseball, everyone is going to fight back. The game is really never over,” Gracia said after going 3-for-4, scoring twice and driving in one of Duke’s early runs. “Me going to lead off that inning, just trying to get on base.

“Did pretty well with the double but really just a walk, hit by pitch, anything to just get on base there to get us going.”

Gracia’s double was of the ground rule variety, one-hopping over right fielder Lucas Costello’s head and over the fence. On a day with a whipping breeze, that was as close as anybody came to a home run.

“The field was playing huge today. I hit that one pretty good,” Gracia said with a laugh. “We’ll take a double, definitely. We’ll take it.”

Logan Bravo walked, and Miami (15-15, 6-8 ACC) brought in Brian Walters to face Stone. Duke’s senior catcher laced the first pitch off of the pitcher’s rubber, and Gracia raced in from second to score easily.

“That was a terrific at-bat by Alex Stone of knowing to be on time with the plus velocity from Walters and didn’t miss it, hit that ball back up the middle,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said. “Charlie Beilenson was really good from there and handled the rest.”

Well, who else?

Duke’s closer entered the weekend tied for the national lead in saves, but through two games he’s picked up two wins. Beilenson (2-2) pitched the last 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and recording two strikeouts.