Duke punches Sweet 16 ticket

The show goes on, and how sweet it is.

Duke overcame a late five-point deficit to beat Michigan State 85-76 in a second-round NCAA tournament game on Sunday night at Bons Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C.

No. 2-seed Duke (30-6) advances to the Sweet 16 for the 28th time in school history, and the 26th under retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils will face either 11th-seeded Notre Dame or third-seeded Texas Tech next week in San Francisco.

Seventh-seeded Michigan State (23-13) led 70-65 with 5:10 left, taking control after Duke built as large as a nine-point lead early in the second half.

Back-to-back driving buckets by Paolo Banchero and Jeremy Roach brought the Blue Devils back to life, and after a Spartans bucket, Trevor Keels tied the game at 72-72 with his first 3-pointer since the Blue Devils’ first game in the ACC tournament last week.

Michigan State regained the lead, but Banchero made a driving layup with 2:05 left to give the Blue Devils the lead for good – and then Roach nailed a contested 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game.

The first half saw Michigan State with an early edge, getting behind Duke’s transition defense for a couple of easy baskets and putting the Spartans in a 16-13 lead a little more than seven minutes into the game.

Duke responded with an 8-0 run, playing through Mark Williams and Banchero, and the Blue Devils led for the rest of the first half.

They were never able to pull away, though, because of a barrage of 3-pointers by Gabe Brown. The lefty forward was a perfect 4-for-4 on 3s in the first half.

Williams and Banchero were the keys for Duke in the first half, combining for 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting (Williams with 12 points, Banchero with 10).