Duke pulls away from BC

Duke handled its business in a 72-61 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Conte Forum, coming to the end of a busy eight-day stretch with back-to-back double-digit wins.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils didn’t trail in the final 35 minutes of their fourth game in the past eight days – though the lead never reached double digits until the second half.

Paolo Banchero was one of five Blue Devils in double-figure scoring and notched his eighth double-double of the season – six of those coming in the last nine games – with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 14 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers, while Trevor Keels scored 13 after his 25-point outburst at Clemson two days ago. AJ Griffin and Mark Williams scored 10 points apiece.

The Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) were on their way to a similar margin as Thursday night’s game (82-64) until an 11-0 run by BC trimmed the margin to 10 in the final minute. The outcome was never in danger, but it was enough for coach Mike Krzyzewski to sub some ball-handlers (Moore and Keels) back into the game after you’d have thought their nights had ended.

In a bit of a strange, you-wouldn’t-guess-this sort of way, Duke has won five of its last six games – the loss was Monday at home against Virginia, while the five wins have all been on the road.

Boston College (9-14, 4-9) was led by 21 points from James Karnik.