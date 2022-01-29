Duke pulls away down stretch

Pushed into a corner against a feisty Louisville team, No. 9 Duke responded with one of its best runs of the season to secure a 74-65 win at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon.

A 3-pointer by El Ellis drew the score even at 60-60 with 8½ minutes left. From there, Duke (17-3, 7-2 ACC) went on a 12-0 run, with AJ Griffin drilling two of his five 3-pointers and the Blue Devils holding Louisville to a 0-for-10 shooting clip.

Griffin scored a game-high 22 points, matching his season high, and was 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. The rest of the Blue Devils were a combined 1-for-15 from long range.

The Blue Devils got double-doubles from Mark Williams (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Paolo Banchero (11 and 15), while Jeremy Roach turned in another superb floor game (nine points, five assists, four rebounds and one turnover).

Roach has a combined 33 assists and four turnovers in Duke’s last five games.

This was the first of three road games in an eight-day span for the Blue Devils, who have a quick turnaround at Notre Dame on Monday night before next weekend’s game at North Carolina.

For the opening stanza, it looked as though this stretch games would get off to a smooth start.

Duke opened up a 24-8 lead after 10 minutes and looked poised to bludgeon a Louisville team in the midst of a coaching change, with Chris Mack exiting this week and interim coach Mike Pegues taking over.

It wasn’t going to be that easy, though.

Mark Williams picked up his second foul at the midway point of the first half, and Duke’s advantage on the offensive glass disappeared. Louisville (11-10, 5-6) settled in and went on separate runs of 7-0 and 6-0 to get back into the game.

Louisville had sliced the lead down to two before a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Griffin – made possible only because of a turnover in the final second of the first half – that put the Blue Devils ahead 40-35.