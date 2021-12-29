Duke postpones game at Notre Dame
Duke's men's basketball team will remain on a COVID-19 necessitated pause and will not play at Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Blue Devils are dealing with fallout from positive tests after they returned from a break for the holidays, which began after Duke's 76-65 win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 22.
Duke announced Monday morning that it wouldn't be able to play today's originally scheduled game at Clemson.
There was still hope -- until today -- that the Blue Devils would have enough players available for Saturday's game at Notre Dame.
Duke's next scheduled game is Jan. 4 against Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium. If that's indeed the next game the Blue Devils play, it will have been 12 days between games.