Duke postpones game at Notre Dame

The Blue Devils are dealing with fallout from positive tests after they returned from a break for the holidays, which began after Duke's 76-65 win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 22.

Duke's men's basketball team will remain on a COVID-19 necessitated pause and will not play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Duke announced Monday morning that it wouldn't be able to play today's originally scheduled game at Clemson.

There was still hope -- until today -- that the Blue Devils would have enough players available for Saturday's game at Notre Dame.

Duke's next scheduled game is Jan. 4 against Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium. If that's indeed the next game the Blue Devils play, it will have been 12 days between games.