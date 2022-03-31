Duke players echo Coach K on ignoring “revenge” factor

NEW ORLEANS – If you had any doubts about whether Mike Krzyzewski’s message that Saturday night’s game cannot take on a payback theme, you only had to listen to the second question to Duke players on Thursday afternoon.

Wendell Moore Jr., Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero, in that order, responded to a question about how the Blue Devils are approaching “the whole revenge thing,” given North Carolina beat Duke in these teams’ last meeting.

It was a multi-part question, broaching whether the Blue Devils were embracing that mindset, using it as fuel or treating this as its own game.

Here were their responses:

Moore: “We’re not looking at either revenge, what happened last time. We’re not looking at anything else. For us this is a championship-level game. This is how we’re going into it. No matter who it was, they’re in the way of us getting to Monday.”

Williams: “100%. I think regardless of who we play on Saturday, we have the same mindset. Obviously it’s a national semifinal game. You want to go out there, play your best basketball, play hard, do whatever it takes to win, no matter if it’s North Carolina or whoever it may be.”

Banchero: “Just really trying to get away from that and not think about that. We’re trying to play on Monday and win the championship. So we’re going to do whatever it takes to do that, it doesn’t matter who we play.”

That’s as clear as we need to be here.

Krzyzewski said Tuesday that if Duke goes into this historic matchup thinking about rivalry meaning and payback, it’s likely to lose.

And even if they were to win Saturday while focused on those things, the Blue Devils would then be likely to lose Monday night’s championship game – the nature of an emotional letdown and succumbing to human nature.

That’s also why Krzyzewski’s focus has been on explaining that UNC is a different team than either of the times Duke played the Tar Heels this season.

“I think for our guys, one, because we’ve played each other twice, to know that it’s not the same team we played either time,” Krzyzewski said. “They’ve grown and they’re better.”

Krzyzewski didn’t say it and doesn’t have to, but it’s worth pointing out: Duke has also grown and has been better since the loss on March 5.