Duke picks up wide receiver from Oklahoma

Some of Duke’s help at the wide receiver position is going to arrive on the mend.

Andrel Anthony Jr. committed to Duke on Thursday night, coming from Oklahoma and before that, Michigan.

Anthony only played eight snaps in the season opener for the Sooners this past season. In 2023, he started the first six games and was leading the team with 27 catches for 429 yards before a season-ending injury.

The 6-1, 186-pounder has one season of eligibility remaining.

Anthony spent his first two seasons at Michigan, where he had a combined 19 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a native of Lansing, Mich.

He’s primarily played wide receiver, which is where Duke needs a playmaker or two. The Blue Devils are losing their top two wideouts, seniors Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol.