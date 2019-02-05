Duke picks up second half intensity, drops Boston College, 80-55
DURHAM, N.C. — After another sluggish start on Tuesday evening, Duke put together yet another strong second half effort in route to a 80-55 victory over Boston College.
The Blue Devils were met by a highly motivated Boston College squad for the first 20 minutes of action, which ended with a surprising 30-28 advantage at the break.
Duke, who has struggled for much of the season from the perimeter, shot a mere 6.7-percent from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. Those misfires, coupled with Duke’s inability to generate its typical fluid transition game, resulted in the first half woes.
Boston College, on the other hand, kept this an interesting contest early thanks to a 4-of-9 showing from beyond the 3-point line in the first half. Aside from the Eagles shooting touch from deep, not much else was really clicking at a high level.
The Eagles’ limited efficiency on the offensive end did not change, and it’s decent - not great - defensive effort in the first half was rendered all but non-existent.
But from Duke’s standpoint, it all stemmed from the team’s energy, or rather lack thereof. As a result, head coach Mike Krzyzewski challenged his team at the break.
“Coach was going off and after halftime telling us how much we needed to play harder and bring energy,” Cam Reddish said.
As most Duke fans have come to expect, the Blue Devils came out of the halftime break on top of their game.
And it was all about the energy that Krzyzewski challenged his team to bring.
“Energy level (was the biggest difference),” Tre Jones said. “We came out, we missed, I think they said 26 shots (12-of-38) in the first half, so we weren’t hitting shots. Definitely energy. We came out in the second half with much better energy and that translated into good offense.”
Reddish, Duke’s leading scorer with 24 points, rattled off five quick points to go along with an R.J. Barrett 3-pointer and fewer than two minutes into the half, Duke found itself up 36-30.
The 8-0 run was just the start of it for Duke. Unlike the Blue Devils’ explosive second half showing against St. John’s on Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski’s squad just methodically broke down the Eagles.
They did it with defense, rebounding and a 63-percent shooting effort, including 66.7-percent from 3-point range.
Reddish led the charge with 15 second half points on 4-of-6 shooting - 3-of-5 coming from beyond the arc. Barrett was equally effective, scoring 15 of his 19 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
On the flip side of that, Duke held Boston College to 33-percent from the field and 25-percent from long range. And when BC was missing, Duke was cleaning up the glass.
Boston College’s missed shots meant a lot of opportunities for Duke, who out-rebounded the visitors 22-8 in the final 20 minutes. For the game, Duke won the boards 43-32.
Jones was once again a catalyst for Duke’s defense, putting heavy pressure on BC’s Jared Hamilton and Ky Bowman. His ability to disrupt the Eagles’ offense was critical for Duke’s second half surge.
“Tre started to play harder (on defense) and we started to play harder and we were securing the rebounds and getting loose balls, so we were able to get out in transition,” Barrett said.
Jones’ on ball pressure helped force Bowman and Hamilton into a combined 3-of-12 shooting effort in the second half. It also prevented Bowman’s assist opportunities, as the talented guard managed just two in the second half compared to four in the first.
Zion Williamson, who scored 16 points in the win, led Duke on the glass with 17. He also paced Duke with four steals and three blocks.
His, Jones’ and Reddish’s ability to disrupt the BC offense also culminated in 14 turnovers, which Duke turned into 17 points.
Ultimately, Duke’s effort in the second half led to it outscoring Boston College 52-25 and more importantly it was done in a very efficient, methodical way. Duke continues to show growth and ability to win games without extended offensive surges. Instead the Blue Devils used a consistent effort to methodically breakdown yet another ACC opponent.
Next up for Duke is a trip to Virginia for a rematch of Top 5 teams.