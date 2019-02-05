DURHAM, N.C. — After another sluggish start on Tuesday evening, Duke put together yet another strong second half effort in route to a 80-55 victory over Boston College.

The Blue Devils were met by a highly motivated Boston College squad for the first 20 minutes of action, which ended with a surprising 30-28 advantage at the break.

Duke, who has struggled for much of the season from the perimeter, shot a mere 6.7-percent from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. Those misfires, coupled with Duke’s inability to generate its typical fluid transition game, resulted in the first half woes.

Boston College, on the other hand, kept this an interesting contest early thanks to a 4-of-9 showing from beyond the 3-point line in the first half. Aside from the Eagles shooting touch from deep, not much else was really clicking at a high level.

The Eagles’ limited efficiency on the offensive end did not change, and it’s decent - not great - defensive effort in the first half was rendered all but non-existent.

But from Duke’s standpoint, it all stemmed from the team’s energy, or rather lack thereof. As a result, head coach Mike Krzyzewski challenged his team at the break.

“Coach was going off and after halftime telling us how much we needed to play harder and bring energy,” Cam Reddish said.

As most Duke fans have come to expect, the Blue Devils came out of the halftime break on top of their game.

And it was all about the energy that Krzyzewski challenged his team to bring.

“Energy level (was the biggest difference),” Tre Jones said. “We came out, we missed, I think they said 26 shots (12-of-38) in the first half, so we weren’t hitting shots. Definitely energy. We came out in the second half with much better energy and that translated into good offense.”

Reddish, Duke’s leading scorer with 24 points, rattled off five quick points to go along with an R.J. Barrett 3-pointer and fewer than two minutes into the half, Duke found itself up 36-30.

The 8-0 run was just the start of it for Duke. Unlike the Blue Devils’ explosive second half showing against St. John’s on Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski’s squad just methodically broke down the Eagles.

They did it with defense, rebounding and a 63-percent shooting effort, including 66.7-percent from 3-point range.