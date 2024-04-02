Duke played its first non-conference road game of the season and beat Liberty 9-4 on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (21-8) got two runs in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings, and when the Flames (13-15) got the lead down to 6-4, AJ Gracia hit a three-run home run in the eighth to cement the win.

The win means Duke carries some momentum forward after beating Virginia in two of three games this past weekend. The Blue Devils play host to Miami, which is tied with Duke at 6-6 in the ACC’s Coastal Division, this weekend.

Each of Duke’s first six runs came with two outs. Ben Miller had an infield single in the second, driving in Chase Krewson, with a second run scoring on an error.

It was Miller again in the fourth, hitting a two-run single. And then in the fifth, Zac Morris had a two-run single.

Gracia’s homer came after Morris and Miller, Duke’s Nos. 1 and 2 hitters, singled to start the eighth inning.

Duke used nine pitchers, who gave up 10 hits and had 10 strikeouts. Kyle Johnson started with a scoreless inning and Tim Noone gave up a run in his one inning. Gabriel Nard (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings, and David Boisvert had a scoreless inning.

Charlie Beilenson pitched the last 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no further damage.