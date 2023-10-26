Duke is the preseason favorite to win the ACC and sophomore Kyle Filipowski is the league's preseason player of the year.

Preseason poll results were released on Thursday evening. Duke received 44 of 51 votes to win the league, with Miami (5), North Carolina (1) and Virginia (1) receiving the others and coming in that order to finish behind the Blue Devils.

Filipowski received 35 of 51 votes as player of the year and was the only unanimous selection to the preseason All-ACC first-team. Teammate Tyrese Proctor got one vote for preseason player of the year, while UNC's Armando Bacot (13) and Clemson's PJ Hall (2) received the other votes.

Proctor was on second-team All-ACC.

Freshman guards Jared McCain (6) and Caleb Foster (3) finished second and third in preseason rookie of the year voting. UNC's Elliot Cadeau received 40 votes.