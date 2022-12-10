DURHAM – The biggest drama for Duke in its final game before a break for final exams came with a pre-game announcement that point guard Jeremy Roach would be out.

Deploying a five-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history, Duke rolled to an 82-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“We just wanted to prove a point,” said freshman guard Tyrese Proctor, who scored 15 points. “I thought we played as hard as we could. All of the five freshmen stuff — we just really wanted to get stops.

“That’s what we talked about early on, and offense is going to come.”

Offense came in spurts in the first half, and not to start the game. But No. 15 Duke (10-2) fired up after a few minutes — and after veterans Ryan Young, Jacob Grandison and Jaylen Blakes entered the game — and led by double digits for most of the last 32 minutes.

Freshman Dariq Whitehead — Roach’s replacement in the starting lineup — matched Proctor with a season-high 15 points. Kyle Filipowski ran his season-opening stretch to 12 games scoring in double figures with 14, most of which came in the last few minutes of the first half.

For Filipowski, that felt routine. For Whitehead, it was the latest incremental step to the No. 1 recruit regaining his form after missing most of the preseason with a fracture in his right foot.

“It’s more so a comfortability thing,” Whitehead said. “Every game, I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable and the game is slowing down. When I first got out there, everything was so fast.”

UMES (3-7) was all that stood between Duke and its first significant break of the season; Duke enters a nine-day span between its next game, which will be its first road game of the season, at Wake Forest on Dec. 20.

This break comes at a good time for Duke; the Blue Devils played their first 12 games in a span of 34 days, never going more than four days between games.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” freshman Mark Mitchell said of this upcoming stretch. “We’ve had a game pretty much every three days for the last month. Some of us are banged up, Jeremy’s hurt, I’ve been under the weather for the last couple of days.

“Getting us healthy, getting right academically is going to be good.”

Saturday’s game was never going to be the ultimate test of Duke’s defense, but it’s worth noting again that Duke held its opponent under 60 points. Through 12 games, that’s happened seven times; the Blue Devils have only given up 70 or more twice, in the win over Ohio State and in the loss to Purdue.

Call it a curveball that the Blue Devils had to play this game without Roach, who was on the bench in a polo and spent most of the game in the ear of the assistant coaches.

There was a silver lining, too, under less-than-ideal circumstances.