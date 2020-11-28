DevilsIllustrated - Duke opens season with 81-71 victory over Coppin State

Duke Basketball opened its 2020-21 season with an 81-71 victory over Coppin State in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils were led by an electric performance from freshmen Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward, who combined for 43 points, 28 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

“Jalen did a heckuva job for us,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “You get two freshmen with 19 and 24 (points). I can’t remember when we had a guy with 19 rebounds. That’s a heckuva first time performance.”

Johnson was strong from the outset scoring nine of Duke’s first 19 points. He ended the first half with a flurry of points as well, scoring six of the Blue Devils last eight. Perhaps it was his dominance on the backboards, though, that opened more eyes.

The freshman grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half, giving him a double-double for the game by the time the teams took to the locker room at the midway point.

Johnson finished the game with 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting, while pulling down 19 rebounds, handing out five assists and blocking four shots. His 19 rebounds were the third most by a Duke freshman all-time. His 15 defensive rebounds were the most by a Duke freshman.

Though Johnson’s dominance in the first half garnered most of the attention, Steward stole the show in the second half, scoring 14 of his game-high 24 points in the final 20 minutes of action. Steward connected on 4-of-9 from 3-point range, while coming up just one rebound shy of a double-double of his own.

Steward showed an ability to not only shoot the three, but drive to the basket with confidence and success. The freshman has been saying since his recruitment that he’s not just a shooter, and that fact was on full display Saturday.

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. had high praise for his teammates.

“I’m not really surprised by their performances,” Moore said. “I’ve seen it for however many months we’ve been here - since August. DJ can really score the ball. He really showed that tonight. Being open in the right spot at all times. Ready to shoot the ball. He was aggressive in the lane.

“Jalen, that’s just Jalen being him. He’s grabbing the defensive board and go. Making plays for himself and for others. So those two are great additions to our team.”