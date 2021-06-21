Duke offers Gregory Jackson

Class of 2023 power forward Gregory Jackson has added another offer to his list. The four-star forward Tweeted on Monday that Duke has extended a scholarship offer.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University," Jackson tweeted.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound prospect was one of rising juniors who received a phone call from Duke on June 15, and the Blue Devils’ staff made it clear they would be keeping an eye on him.

Now, they’ve taken the next step forward by offering the talented big man.

Jackson, who currently ranks No. 20 in the class also has offers from North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgetown, South Carolina, Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, LSU, NC State, Maryland, Tennessee, College of Charleston and High Point.

He told Shaw last week that he would be visiting NC State, Wake Forest and High Point “soon.”