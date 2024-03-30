DALLAS – Not always, but sometimes, it really does come down to who wants it more.

Tyrese Proctor said that was the difference in taking the ball away from Houston’s L.J. Cryer twice in the closing minutes of Duke’s 54-51 win in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

“Just trying to do my job and I think I just wanted it more,” Duke’s sophomore guard said after the game. “He brought the ball up too high and I ripped it off him, and then I just read him on that crossover and dove on the ball before he did.

“I feel like that’s why we won.”

It comes as little surprise that’s where Proctor had the biggest impact on Duke’s win over Houston. The sophomore emerged in the second half of last season as Duke’s best on-ball defender, and when he’s been healthy this season, he’s been that player again.

It was the anticipation, as he alludes to above, that helped him put the clamps on Cryer.

“Obviously when (Jamal) Shead went out, we knew that Cryer was really going to try and take over,” Proctor said.

Proctor pointed out that when Cryer and the third leg of Houston’s guard tripod, Emanuel Sharp, are making 3s, that’s when they win games. Duke took away those chances, with Cryer going 1-for-3 on 3s and Sharp missing both of his attempts.

That’s where lessons learned comes into play, with Proctor mentioning Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson as an example of getting into a rhythm and the Blue Devils unable to slow him down earlier in the season.

Houston scored 186 points in the first two games of the NCAA tournament, at a clip of 1.31 points per possession. The Cougars’ 51 points came on 56 possessions (0.91) on Friday night.

“I think we’ve got one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Proctor said. “No one talks about us enough on defense, everyone overlooks us. I think we can win any game as long as we keep taking pride and keep playing together on defense.”

We’re talking plenty about Duke’s defense now, though.