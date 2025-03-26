Duke notes: Maliq Brown could return against Arizona

NEWARK, N.J. – Maliq Brown has missed the allotted four games and so naturally, his return must be imminent.

No, obviously, nothing is that simple.

But there’s at least some precedent, if not coincidence, when it comes to Duke’s defensive wizard. He missed four games in January with a knee injury and returned against North Carolina; he missed four games at the end of the regular season with a shoulder injury and returned to play the Tar Heels again.

And he has missed Duke’s last four games after a re-dislocation of his left shoulder in the ACC tournament.

“It's day-to-day with Maliq, and there's a chance he could be available tomorrow night,” coach Jon Scheyer said on Wednesday.

Brown’s last return only lasted 1½ games. He returned and scored eight points in Duke’s win at UNC in the regular-season finale, and then his shoulder was injured in the final minutes of the first half against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinal game of the ACC tournament.

A return against Arizona on Thursday night would be most welcome for the Blue Devils — even though Khaman Maluach and Patrick Ngongba II have held things down at the center position. Brown played 24 minutes at Arizona earlier this season (Maluach played 16 and Ngongba didn’t play), and had two points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

So, this would be the first time this season Brown returns from a four-game absence to play a team other than UNC.

But one player on Arizona once wrote “TAR HEEL 4L” (for life) on his shoes for a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. So Brown returning against Arizona would be a sliver of returning against the Tar Heels.

Here are a few other notes going into Duke’s game against Arizona on Thursday night: