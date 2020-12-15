Duke losing players to transfer portal, look to retool on signing day
Duke football stumbled into the offseason, losing its final four games of the season en-route to a 2-9 overall record. The record was the worst of David Cutcliffe’s coaching career.The early nation...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news