DURHAM, N.C. — It took just 34 seconds for the trajectory of Wednesday’s game between Duke and North Carolina to take a sharp turn off course.

That’s when Duke super-freshman Zion Williamson slipped near the free throw line, busted out of his shoe and in the process suffered a mild knee sprain that effectively ended his night.

And in the process, in what appeared to be a case of deja vu from the Blue Devils’ loss to Syracuse when Tre Jones was injured just four minutes in, it sucked the life right out of Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.

North Carolina sensed it, and they pounced, never to let up all the way to an 88-72 victory.

“You go in, you game plan, you get into the game and 36 seconds in one of our key guys goes out,” RJ Barrett said. “It was tough for us to bounce back. North Carolina really punched us the whole way through. It was tough.”

Before Duke could really blink, it found itself down by as many as seven points before the first media timeout. By the second media timeout with 11:56 remaining in the first half, the Blue Devils were pushed into an even deeper hole, trailing by 11 points.

North Carolina would eventually lead by as many as 13 in the opening half before going into the break up 42-32.

Through those first 20 minutes of action, Duke searched for ways to adjust to Williamson’s absence. Unlike the Blue Devils Jan. 12 matchup with Florida State, when Williamson went out with an eye injury, Krzyzewski was unable to push the right buttons to get his team to respond.

Krzyzewski rotated multiple guys into the lineup - Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Alex O’Connell and even Jordan Goldwire late in the opening half. None of it sparked the Blue Devils.

DeLaurier put together a brief stretch of play after the second media timeout where he linked two quick buckets together to cut UNC’s 11 point lead to seven. At the moment, Duke appeared to be ready to jumpstart its play and make things interesting.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, North Carolina was able to respond and squelch any momentum Duke gained. That proved to be true on multiple occasions throughout the game as a whole.

Duke had moments in which it seemed as if it would make things interesting, only to have North Carolina answer with big shots around the rim.

“There were several points during the game where we came back and felt the momentum shift in our favor, but unfortunately it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t really capitalize,” DeLaurier said. “We get a rebound, and turn it over. Some things just didn’t necessarily go our way."