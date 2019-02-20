Duke loses Zion Williamson to injury, falls to UNC 88-72
DURHAM, N.C. — It took just 34 seconds for the trajectory of Wednesday’s game between Duke and North Carolina to take a sharp turn off course.
That’s when Duke super-freshman Zion Williamson slipped near the free throw line, busted out of his shoe and in the process suffered a mild knee sprain that effectively ended his night.
And in the process, in what appeared to be a case of deja vu from the Blue Devils’ loss to Syracuse when Tre Jones was injured just four minutes in, it sucked the life right out of Mike Krzyzewski’s squad.
North Carolina sensed it, and they pounced, never to let up all the way to an 88-72 victory.
“You go in, you game plan, you get into the game and 36 seconds in one of our key guys goes out,” RJ Barrett said. “It was tough for us to bounce back. North Carolina really punched us the whole way through. It was tough.”
Before Duke could really blink, it found itself down by as many as seven points before the first media timeout. By the second media timeout with 11:56 remaining in the first half, the Blue Devils were pushed into an even deeper hole, trailing by 11 points.
North Carolina would eventually lead by as many as 13 in the opening half before going into the break up 42-32.
Through those first 20 minutes of action, Duke searched for ways to adjust to Williamson’s absence. Unlike the Blue Devils Jan. 12 matchup with Florida State, when Williamson went out with an eye injury, Krzyzewski was unable to push the right buttons to get his team to respond.
Krzyzewski rotated multiple guys into the lineup - Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Alex O’Connell and even Jordan Goldwire late in the opening half. None of it sparked the Blue Devils.
DeLaurier put together a brief stretch of play after the second media timeout where he linked two quick buckets together to cut UNC’s 11 point lead to seven. At the moment, Duke appeared to be ready to jumpstart its play and make things interesting.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, North Carolina was able to respond and squelch any momentum Duke gained. That proved to be true on multiple occasions throughout the game as a whole.
Duke had moments in which it seemed as if it would make things interesting, only to have North Carolina answer with big shots around the rim.
“There were several points during the game where we came back and felt the momentum shift in our favor, but unfortunately it was just one of those nights where we couldn’t really capitalize,” DeLaurier said. “We get a rebound, and turn it over. Some things just didn’t necessarily go our way."
One of the keys coming into the game, whether Williamson was on the floor or not, was the need for Duke’s bench to be contributors. While DeLaurier certainly laid everything on the line for the Blue Devils with six points, four rebounds, three steals and one block, the others struggled to make any kind of impact.
O’Connell pulled down four rebounds and Goldwire added two steals, but Duke got nothing in the way of offensive production from its role players outside of DeLaurier.
White, O’Connell, Goldwire and Marques Bolden combined to shoot 0-of-13 for the game. White provided two free throws, and O’Connell made one from the charity stripe.
Jones also struggled to give Duke any help offensively, scoring just three points on 1-of-11 shooting. He did hand out five assists, but Duke needed someone to score in a bad way.
Barrett and Cam Reddish carried the Blue Devils all night long, scoring 60 of Duke’s 72 points. Barrett posted 33, while Reddish added 27.
They simply had little help offensively.
As bad as Duke’s offense was, its defense was perhaps even worse. North Carolina shot 57-percent from the floor in the second half, and absolutely owned the paint area, scoring 62 points near the basket.
The Blue Devils are typically the ones dominating the paint, but without Williamson in the game, that component took a serous hit. Consequently, Duke scored just 28 points in the paint. Ultimately, that was the biggest difference, as Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson scored at will around the hoop.
Bolden, who had been great defensively in the paint as of late, seemed lost at times and failed to protect the rim against the Tar Heels. The same can be said for White, who was being bullied at times by Male.
Maye scored 30, while Johnson added 26.
“It’s tough (to adjust to Zion’s absence),” Barrett said. “They’re a really experienced team. Z normally gets a lot of blocks and rebounds, and to have our dominating presence in there gone, it was tough."
“(Williamson) does a lot for us,” Reddish added. “We tried to just fight. We had to fight together and trust each other, but North Carolina is a really good team and it was tough for us.”
When Duke lost to Syracuse, Krzyzewski talked about the difficulties of responding emotionally when a key player goes out due to an injury. It ultimately impacts everything - the game plan, the flow, the rhythm. Duke didn’t respond against Syracuse to the adversity very well, and though the Blue Devils fought hard and never gave up against North Carolina, things certainly seemed to be in disarray.
As almost all the Blue Devils noted in the locker room after the game, North Carolina is an experienced team and well aware of how to capitalize in such instances.
Jones admits Duke was flat throughout the game, and it was on them for not changing that fact.
“When he goes out, especially on the first play, it’s really just a shock,” he said. “We didn’t play our best defensive game, that’s for sure. They were able to pick away at our weak spots. We were really flat at times we did not need to be flat. We needed to fight back, but they were able to break the lead open even more.”