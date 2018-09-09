Duke football hit the road Saturday and left Northwestern with an impressive 21-7 victory. The win, however, came at an extreme cost, as preseason All-American cornerback Mark Gilbert was lost for the season, and quarterback Daniel Jones was lost indefinitely.

Gilbert underwent left hip surgery on Sunday after suffering the injury early in the game against the Wildcats. The talented cornerback’s loss is a huge blow to the Blue Devils’ secondary. Though the unit played well Saturday after Gilbert’s loss, a number can’t be put on the value of his presence.

He recorded just one tackle before suffering the injury.

Josh Blackwell and Michael Carter II took on most of the cornerback responsibilities after Gilbert exited the game. Carter II finished with eight tackles, one interception and three breakups. Blackwell added four stops.

Jones also underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a fractured left clavicle. His return is listed as “indefinite”.

Jones, who threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing before exiting the game, was off to a tremendous start for the Blue Devils. After playing through injuries for most of last season, Jones entered the season at 100-percent and was prepared to lead a talented Duke offense.

Many believed Jones would be one of the ACC’s top signal callers this season, and the three-year starter was certainly setting himself up to be in that conversation.

Junior Quentin Harris replaced Jones, but provided only a stable presence, throwing twice for 12 yards and rushing five times for 14 yards. Though Harris has been in the Duke system for quite some time, his limited game experience leaves Duke’s future offensive production in question.