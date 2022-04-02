Duke loses in Final Four

NEW ORLEANS – The journey ended two wins shy of a storybook ending.

North Carolina beat Duke 81-77 in the Final Four on Saturday night at the Superdome, cutting short coach Mike Krzyzewski’s bid to win a sixth national championship in his final season.

In the first chapter of this storied rivalry that goes down in the NCAA tournament category, Duke (32-7) and UNC (29-9) traded blows right down to the final minute, when the Tar Heels pulled away by making 5 of 6 free throws in the final 61 seconds, plus a 3-pointer by Caleb Love that made it a four-point lead.

Duke missed 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute.

The biggest stage for the sports biggest rivalry was buzzing.

This felt like another instant classic that lived up to the hype – unlike the first two meetings this season. Incredible theater and drama that delivered under the highest of expectations.

It just didn’t go Duke’s way in the end.

UNC will face Kansas in Monday night’s national championship game. The No. 1-seed Jayhawks started hot and fended off No. 2-seed Villanova in a 81-65 win, with David McCormack leading the way with 25 points and Ochai Agbaji making his first six shots, all 3s, en route to scoring 21.

Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero had vicious dunks to start the second half and put Duke ahead by seven, and the hot start was quickly cooled by a pair of Love 3s. That was the start of a 13-0 run by UNC, with Brady Manek adding a corner-3 and Love scoring twice more.

One of the pivotal plays of the second half involved Banchero and Williams, too. With Duke seemingly wrestling momentum its way and a tied game at 55-55, Banchero blocked a shot and saved the ball under Duke’s basket – throwing it to Armando Bacot, who drew Williams’ fourth foul and finished through contact.

Banchero had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Duke; Trevor Keels scored 19.

Duke needed to adjust early when Williams was called for two fouls in the first five minutes. He went to the bench and didn’t return until the second half.

That meant extended minutes for Theo John, and he gave some good minutes – but also couldn’t avoid being called for fouls, picking up four of them in his 11 first-half minutes.

That meant it was time for Duke’s ball-handling lineup – Banchero at the 5 with Jeremy Roach, Keels, Wendell Moore Jr. and AJ Griffin on the floor with him – for the last four minutes of the first half.

The Blue Devils surged with that lineup initially, getting ahead 34-28, before UNC answered with a 6-0 run. Roach’s three-point play with three seconds left in the first half sent Duke into halftime leading 37-34.