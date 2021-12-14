Duke lights it up from 3 in rout

Duke sophomore Mark Williams scored the first point 49 seconds into Duke's 103-62 rout of South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Duke led for the remaining 39:11 and never looked back.

It was raining 3s for Duke, which netted a season-high 15 - in 27 attempts - from beyond the arc. Eight different players made a 3-pointer with sophomore Jeremy Roach, senior Joey Baker and freshman AJ Griffin knocking down three apiece.

“Ball movement was something we stressed during this break,” senior Bates Jones said. “We got a lot of shots up over the last week. Thankfully we were able to get open looks and knock down the shots.”

Griffin led the way with a career-high 19 points. In his 21 minutes, Griffin was 7-8 from the field and 3-4 from 3.

“AJ has been really coming on,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He has been getting a lot of extra work. He is really getting acclimated now; he didn’t play basketball for something like two years. The team has been really supportive of him.”

Duke surpassed the 100-point mark for the second time this season. Along with threes made, Duke set season highs in turnovers (16), blocked shots (9), and points in a half (60 in the first). They also tied a season-high with 33 defensive rebounds.

Duke is now 8-1 on the season. They will next play Appalachian State at home at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Quotable

“Theo John, his back is tight. He keeps getting better; there is nothing x-ray related or anything like that. He is day to day for us.” - Mike Krzyzewski

“Keenan (Worthington) gets a couple dunks like that in practice. He has some sneaky bounce. I was really happy for him that he got that putback, that was sweet.” - Bates Jones

“It was more the mental stuff during the last two weeks because we had a lot of exams to focus on, then practice. It was really just about locking in, getting your schoolwork done as soon as possible, then you can just focus on basketball.” - AJ Griffin

“We have a great culture, and it is a culture where everyone owns it and feels a part of it. From the staff, the families, the player families, that is what we have done. Getting good people makes it easy, and you have to keep getting good people.” - Mike Krzyzewski

“They were throwing some zone at us. The guy in the middle of the zone usually gets some good chances to make some assists. Luckily Jeremy, Sav, and AJ were all open; thanks to them for knocking them down.” - Bates Jones