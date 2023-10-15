DURHAM – Riley Leonard didn’t play in Duke’s throttling of N.C. State but his words from last month echoed through Saturday night.

“God is good and so is our defense,” was the creed from Duke’s quarterback after the season-opening win over Clemson, and it rang true in the Blue Devils’ 24-3 win over the Wolfpack.

Good might be understatement when it comes to Duke’s defense.

“Our defense, we challenged them early in the week to step up,” coach Mike Elko said. “We knew the best defense on the field tonight would win the football game. And it had to be us, to get us where we wanted to go.”

The Blue Devils just won a game by three touchdowns in which their first-time starter of a QB completed four passes. Henry Belin IV was on point when he needed to, Jordan Waters hit a hole when he needed to, and Duke’s control of this game was such that it attempted one pass in the second half.

It was incomplete. Belin completed 33.3% of his passes, but 50% of his completions were touchdowns.

“In practice, we emphasized that we need to step up with Riley going down,” said linebacker Tre Freeman, who led Duke with 15 tackles and had an interception that set up Belin’s second touchdown. “We knew Henry was going to do his thing tonight.

“But we emphasized we needed to lock in on defense and not let them score points.”

N.C. State’s only points came on its first possession, when it took advantage of Belin’s only mistake — and there’s room for interpretation with a possible wrong route, per Elko — and netted 0 yards before Breydan Narveson’s 57-yard field goal.

There are four teams in the country allowing less than 10 points per game. Duke is one of them; the other three — Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State — all reside in the only conference with multiple teams that could match Duke’s physicality.