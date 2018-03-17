PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Javin DeLaurier saw No. 1 overall seed Virginia’s stunning loss to UMBC Friday night and could feel the pain of his ACC rivals.

No, he’s never experienced the heartbreak of being on the wrong of the first ever upset by a No. 16 seed, but the Duke sophomore forward could still relate.

“We watched it,” DeLaurier said shortly after the second-seeded Blue Devils blew away No. 7 Rhode Island, 87-62, Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. “It definitely just reinforced how painful last year was, looking at those guys.”

Ah, yes. Last year. Forgive DeLaurier if it remains fresh in his mind the way the 2016-17 Blue Devils - also a No. 2 seed, also facing a No. 7 in the second round - bowed out of this very tournament a year ago, dealt an 88-81 loss by South Carolina much sooner than expected.

If that was something like a mental note for the program going into this season’s gauntlet, the history made at the expense of Virginia on opening weekend could perhaps be classified as a wakeup call.

“Really talented team that had an unfortunate loss in the tournament,” DeLaurier said of Virginia. “We just told our young guys, don’t let that be us. Because we know how that feels, how much it hurts, so we gotta come out tomorrow and give it everything we’ve got.”

When “tomorrow” turned to “today,” the Blue Devils wasted no time locking in both mentally and physically. Wendell Carter Jr. had two slams before the game was five minutes old. Marvin Bagley III was doing a little of everything - everything except scoring, and yet the Omaha-bound Blue Devils still kept rolling. In retrospect, it’s actually hard to believe Rhode Island ever led 3-0, or that it was 11-10 in favor of the Rams before Duke went on a 9-0 run that ballooned into an 18-3 run and then into the final result.

Rams coach Dan Hurley kept calling them an “NBA team” afterward, underlining just how rare it is for a team with that much talent to be that relentless from tip to horn. Bagley finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting to lead all five starters in double figures sure doesn’t hurt, but give some thanks to Tony Bennett and company, too.

“Definitely, I think that was a part of us playing so well today and not wanting to lose,” said freshman point guard Trevon Duval. “Because we’ve seen top-seeded teams lose to lower-seed teams, so we didn’t want that to be us today.”